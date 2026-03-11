Share Sleuth: the noise around AI is giving me brain fog

February started with a minor meltdown in the share prices of companies at risk from advances being made in artificial intelligence (AI). It ended as the conflict with Iran escalated into war.

My objective is to invest in resilient companies, able to ride out shock waves. I don’t pretend the same events will not disrupt businesses. If events generate or bring my attention to risks that I haven’t fully incorporated into the scores, I must change the scores.

I don’t know what is going to happen next geopolitically, the extent to which AI can upend business models, or whether fear of these things is already evident in lower share prices. But I can determine whether I have sensibly judged the exposure of each share in my Decision Engine, both Share Sleuth portfolio members and candidates for the portfolio, in the light of what I currently know.

Hollywood Bowl: feels like a no-brainer

Despite the turmoil, this month’s trade felt like a no-brainer. I added more shares in Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL) to Share Sleuth. The company operates tenpin bowling centres in the UK and Canada.

It was ranked #2 by the Decision Engine after lighting company Thorpe (F W) (LSE:TFW), which was already fully represented in the Share Sleuth portfolio.

I had yet to act on the score I gave Hollywood Bowl in January and there had been no significant news from the company since. Adding to the allure of its high score was the discrepancy between the share’s ideal holding size as determined by the Decision Engine and the size of Share Sleuth’s holding. This was greater than for any other share in the portfolio.

Out of an abundance of caution, I prefer not to trade shares more than once since I last scored them. Although I traded Hollywood Bowl as recently as September last year, that was four months before I scored the share.

On Thursday 26 February, I added 2,030 Hollywood Bowl shares to the portfolio’s holding of 1,972 shares.

The actual price, quoted by a broker, was a shade over 263p, which cost Share Sleuth £5,378 after deducting £10 in lieu of fees and nearly £27 in lieu of stamp duty.

Looking ahead: brain fog

While Hollywood Bowl felt like a no-brainer, the alternatives are giving me brain fog because of the noise around AI.

This table shows how I decide which shares to trade. It compares the size of holdings (as a percentage of the total value of the portfolio) and new candidates (0% of its total value) to the ideal sizes calculated by the Decision Engine on 4 March:

company description score ih% ss% ih%-% 1 FW Thorpe Makes lighting systems for commercial, industrial and public settings 9.9 9.7% 8.1% 1.6% 2 Hollywood Bowl Operates tenpin bowling centres 8.6 7.2% 4.9% 2.3% 3 James Latham Distributes imported panel products, timber, and laminates 8.5 7.0% 5.7% 1.3% 4 Softcat Sells software and hardware to businesses and public sector 8.4 6.8% 3.7% 3.1% 5 Howden Joinery Supplies kitchens to small builders 8.4 6.7% 6.4% 0.3% 6 Bunzl Distributes essential everyday items consumed by organisations 8.0 6.0% 4.4% 1.6% 7 Renew Maintains and improves road, rail, water, and energy infrastructure 8.0 6.0% 5.7% 0.4% 8 Jet2 Flies people to holiday locations, often on package tours 8.0 6.0% 4.6% 1.4% 9 Solid State Manufactures electronic systems and distributes components 7.9 5.8% 4.0% 1.8% 10 Auto Trader Online marketplace for motor vehicles 7.9 5.7% 5.7% 11 Bloomsbury Publishing Publishes books and educational resources 7.8 5.6% 4.0% 1.7% 12 Porvair Manufactures filters and laboratory equipment 7.8 5.5% 3.2% 2.4% 13 Keystone Law Operates a network of self-employed lawyers 7.7 5.4% 5.4% 14 Judges Scientific Manufactures scientific instruments 7.5 5.0% 5.0% 15 Churchill China Manufactures tableware for restaurants etc. 7.5 5.0% 2.6% 2.4% 16 Oxford Instruments Makes imaging and semiconductor manufacturing systems 7.3 4.7% 6.2% -1.5% 17 Advanced Medical Solutions Manufactures surgical adhesives, sutures and dressings 7.2 4.4% 1.9% 2.5% 18 Cake Box Cake shop franchise and sweet manufacturer 7.1 4.3% 4.3% 19 Focusrite Designs recording equipment, synthesisers and sound systems 7.0 4.0% 2.0% 2.0% 20 Macfarlane Distributes and manufactures protective packaging 7.0 4.0% 2.6% 1.4% 21 YouGov Surveys public opinion and conducts market research online 7.0 3.9% 3.9% 22 Anpario Manufactures natural animal feed additives 6.9 3.8% 2.6% 1.2% 23 Volution Manufacturer of ventilation products 6.8 3.7% 2.6% 1.1% 24 Games Workshop Designs, makes and distributes Warhammer. Licenses IP 6.8 3.7% 5.4% -1.7% 25 Goodwin Casts and machines steel and processes minerals for niche markets 6.4 2.9% 4.0% -1.1% 26 Cohort Manufactures/supplies defence tech, training, consultancy 6.4 2.7% 5.2% -2.5% 27 Tristel Manufactures hospital disinfectant 6.1 2.5% 2.5% 28 Quartix Supplies vehicle tracking systems to small fleets 5.7 2.5% 2.1% 0.4% 29 4Imprint Customises and distributes promotional goods 5.7 2.5% 2.1% 0.4% 30 Renishaw Makes tools and systems for manufacturers 5.4 2.5% 4.5% -2.0%

Click on a share's score to see a breakdown (scores may have changed due to movements in share price). Key: qual is the share’s score out of 9 for the three quality factors (capabilities, risks, and strategy), price is the price score from -3 to +1, ih% is the suggested ideal holding size as a percentage of the total value of a diversified portfolio, ss% is the actual size of Share Sleuth’s holding, and ih%-% is the difference between ideal and actual sizes.

I consider adding more of a share to the portfolio if its ideal holding size is more than 2.5% (of the portfolio’s total value) greater than the size of the portfolio’s holding.

Now I have added more Hollywood Bowl shares, the next share to qualify for investment is fourth-ranked Softcat (LSE:SCT), then 10th-ranked Autotrader Group (LSE:AUTO), and 13th-ranked Keystone Law Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:KEYS). Only Softcat is already a constituent of Share Sleuth. All three have moved up the table because their share prices have fallen substantially.

Softcat’s share price fell nearly 25% from its peak in early February to its trough on 24th. Auto Trader fell 14% from the month’s peak to a trough on 24 February, and the share price has declined a long way previously. Keystone Law’s share price has declined by about 20% in a month.

All three companies may be disrupted by AI, which makes it easier for organisations to evaluate, buy and configure IT directly; for people to find a car to buy online; and for parties in legal cases to do more of their own legwork (it may also reduce the billable of hours of lawyers they employ).

All three companies are responding, partly by using AI to become more efficient themselves. They may be able to turn AI to their advantage. Before I trade them, though, I intend to re-consider the nature of the AI risk and my confidence in their strategies.

I’m not able to add these shares for now anyway. This month’s addition has mopped up the portfolio’s surplus cash.

Share Sleuth performance

At the close on 4 March, Share Sleuth was worth £211,61, 605% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009.

The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth £113,921, an increase of 280%.