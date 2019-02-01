Home >

ISA investment ideas

From the ii Super 60 to the latest news and analysis, our expert team gives you the insight you need to invest with confidence in this tax year. 

From our experts

We offer the widest choice of investments in the market, but we also understand you might want a little help in choosing your investments. Our award-winning investment experts provide ideas and inspiration in the form of rigorously selected fund recommendations and ready-made portfolios.

Easy, straightforward investing. Three low cost funds selected by our experts. A simple way to help get you started.  

ii Super 60

Discover a range of investments rigorously selected by our experts, with quality options for any portfolio.

Model Portfolios

Four ready-made portfolios selected and managed by our experts. Designed to help you realise your financial goals.

Early bird ISA investors catch an extra £33,000
Investing your ISA allowance at the start of the tax year has significant benefits. Here's the proof. Read the article.

 

Our most popular investments should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular stock or fund, and are not intended to provide advice.

News and ideas

11 April

Expert investment tips from £50 to £50,000

There's no time like the present to get your money working harder, and you don't need huge sums to do it.

by Mark King

4 April

Early bird investors reap rewards

The sooner you utilise your annual ISA allowance, the quicker your money starts working for you.

by Graeme Evans

4 April

What all savvy investors do every ISA season

All investors must complete a simple checklist as each tax year-end approaches.

by Lee Wild

29 March

19 shares for the future

The Decision Engine has never looked better, identifying 19 good companies at attractive prices.

by Richard Beddard

27 March

Five high-quality European stocks for an ISA

Our author and columnist offers some tips on choosing ISA stocks and identifies a handful of top picks.

by Rodney Hobson

25 March

Five oil company shares for your 2019 ISA

Analyst Barney Gray picks his favourite oil major and higher-risk small-cap exploration plays for 2019.

by Lee Wild

20 March

10 FTSE 100 income ideas for ISA investors

For more predictable returns, Stockopedia's Ben Hobson picks these high-yielding blue-chip shares.

by Ben Hobson

20 March

Best five US stocks for an ISA

Brexit makes investing overseas especially attractive now, argues our commentator, author and columnist.

by Rodney Hobson

15 March

Fund picks for ISA season

Five experts tell us which funds they're buying, holding and selling ahead of the tax year-end. 

by Marina Gerner

8 March

How to massively reduce risk to your ISA portfolio

Reinvesting the income generated by these assets could also turbocharge long-term portfolio performance.

by Thomas McMahon

8 March

Best investment opportunities this ISA season

Highly-regarded fund manager,Simon Edelsten, gives his market outlook and themes to trade.

by Lee Wild

1 March

Five AIM growth shares for your 2019 ISA

Former AIM writer of the year Andrew Hore picks small companies he thinks could make it big long term.

by Andrew Hore

Risk Warning: The price and value of investments and their income fluctuates: you may get back less than the amount you invested. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note, the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the products you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.