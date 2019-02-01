Investment Ideas
ISA investment ideas
From the ii Super 60 to the latest news and analysis, our expert team gives you the insight you need to invest with confidence in this tax year.
We offer the widest choice of investments in the market, but we also understand you might want a little help in choosing your investments. Our award-winning investment experts provide ideas and inspiration in the form of rigorously selected fund recommendations and ready-made portfolios.
Quick start funds
Easy, straightforward investing. Three low cost funds selected by our experts. A simple way to help get you started.
ii Super 60
Discover a range of investments rigorously selected by our experts, with quality options for any portfolio.
Model Portfolios
Four ready-made portfolios selected and managed by our experts. Designed to help you realise your financial goals.
Early bird ISA investors catch an extra £33,000
Investing your ISA allowance at the start of the tax year has significant benefits. Here's the proof. Read the article.
Popular investments
We all like to know what other investors are doing. It helps us make sure we’ve not missed out on a new investment opportunity, or provides a helpful nudge into thinking about our own portfolios.
Here are the shares, funds, investment trusts and ETFs that are most popular with our ISA investors.
Top 5 Funds
- Fundsmith Equity I Acc
- Lindsell Train Global Equity B GBP Inc
- LF Woodford Equity Income C Sterling Acc
- Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc
- Stewart Investors AsiaPac Ldrs B Acc GBP
Top 5 ETFs
Our most popular investments should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular stock or fund, and are not intended to provide advice.
News and ideas
11 April
Expert investment tips from £50 to £50,000
There's no time like the present to get your money working harder, and you don't need huge sums to do it.
by Mark King
4 April
Early bird investors reap rewards
The sooner you utilise your annual ISA allowance, the quicker your money starts working for you.
by Graeme Evans
4 April
What all savvy investors do every ISA season
All investors must complete a simple checklist as each tax year-end approaches.
by Lee Wild
29 March
19 shares for the future
The Decision Engine has never looked better, identifying 19 good companies at attractive prices.
by Richard Beddard
27 March
Five high-quality European stocks for an ISA
Our author and columnist offers some tips on choosing ISA stocks and identifies a handful of top picks.
by Rodney Hobson
25 March
Five oil company shares for your 2019 ISA
Analyst Barney Gray picks his favourite oil major and higher-risk small-cap exploration plays for 2019.
by Lee Wild
20 March
10 FTSE 100 income ideas for ISA investors
For more predictable returns, Stockopedia's Ben Hobson picks these high-yielding blue-chip shares.
by Ben Hobson
20 March
Best five US stocks for an ISA
Brexit makes investing overseas especially attractive now, argues our commentator, author and columnist.
by Rodney Hobson
15 March
Fund picks for ISA season
Five experts tell us which funds they're buying, holding and selling ahead of the tax year-end.
by Marina Gerner
8 March
How to massively reduce risk to your ISA portfolio
Reinvesting the income generated by these assets could also turbocharge long-term portfolio performance.
by Thomas McMahon
8 March
Best investment opportunities this ISA season
Highly-regarded fund manager,Simon Edelsten, gives his market outlook and themes to trade.
by Lee Wild
Register to receive free daily market commentary, insight and analysis from our award-winning editorial team.