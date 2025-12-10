Share Sleuth: the two trades I made to cut cash pile

I reduced Share Sleuth’s holding in July 2025 and December 2024, having held the shares since 2012 and added to the holding in 2017. But Cohort’s half-year results are scheduled for 10 December. They will confirm how the company performed in the half year to October, compared to the very good first half last year. And we should find out how confident the company is of the full-year result. On 10 December, this article will be in limbo. I will have filed it, and it will be in the process of being published. Although I doubt Cohort will reveal anything in the half-year results that would cause me to change my long-term perspective on the company, I will look a bit of a berk if there is a second warning and the downward price momentum continues. I am waiting to see what December brings. It feels cowardly. The Income Investor: does BP have dividend investing appeal?

Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis That leaves Volution, a manufacturer of ventilation products. I rate the business highly (its quality score is 8.5/9), but so do other investors and traders (its price score is -1.4). I could think of nothing to stop me adding shares to the portfolio, so I have. On Thursday 4 December, I added 830 shares at a price of just over £6.16. The transaction cost just over £5,150 after adding £10 in lieu of broker fees and £25.58 in lieu of stamp duty. No reductions Also on 4 December, the Decision Engine suggested I reduce my holdings in two shares. I doubt their identities will be a surprise. In recent years they have been one-way trades. # company description score qual price ih% ss% ih%-% 23 Games Workshop Designs, makes and distributes Warhammer. Licences IP 6.8 8.5 -1.7 3.5% 6.3% -2.8% 25 Goodwin Casts and machines steel and processes minerals for niche markets 6.7 8.5 -1.8 3.4% 5.9% -2.5% I am not obeying the Decision Engine this month. I have already reduced Share Sleuth’s holdings in Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) and Goodwin (LSE:GDWN) this year. The suggested trades are borderline - both close to my minimum trade size of 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value. And if I hold on to these holdings at their current size, I finally achieve my goal of returning Share Sleuth to being within one trade of fully invested.

I have taken profit from Share Sleuth’s Games Workshop holding more times than I care to remember! The month ahead I am about to enter a quiet period as the Christmas holiday approaches, when I plan to reflect on my system, and document it a bit better. Apart from Tristel (LSE:TSTL), which has published its annual report, I am not planning to rescore any shares until the new year. Between now and then I expect annual reports from Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH) and Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL). Here’s the Decision Engine, showing Share Sleuth holdings and their holding sizes: 0 company description score qual price ih% ss% ih%-% 1 FW Thorpe Makes lighting systems for commercial, industrial and public settings 9.8 9.0 0.8 9.5% 8.6% 0.9% 2 Howden Joinery Supplies kitchens to small builders 8.6 8.0 0.6 7.2% 5.8% 1.4% 3 James Latham Distributes imported panel products, timber, and laminates 8.5 7.5 1.0 7.0% 5.8% 1.2% 4 Bunzl Distributes essential everyday items consumed by organisations 8.1 7.5 0.6 6.2% 4.3% 1.8% 5 Jet2 Package tour operator and leisure airline 8.0 7.0 1.0 6.0% 5.3% 0.7% 6 Softcat Sells software and hardware to businesses and public sector 8.0 7.5 0.5 5.9% 4.7% 1.2% 7 Solid State Manufactures electronic systems and distributes components 7.9 7.0 0.9 5.9% 3.8% 2.1% 8 Hollywood Bowl Operates tenpin bowling centres 7.6 7.5 0.1 5.1% 2.6% 2.5% 9 Churchill China Manufactures tableware for restaurants etc. 7.5 6.5 1.0 5.0% 2.6% 2.4% 10 Oxford Instruments Makes imaging and semiconductor manufacturing systems 7.5 6.5 1.0 5.0% 5.0% 0.0% 11 Renew Maintenance and improvement of national infrastructure 7.4 7.5 -0.1 4.8% 5.8% -1.0% 12 Porvair Manufactures filters and laboratory equipment 7.4 8.0 -0.6 4.8% 3.5% 1.3% 13 Bloomsbury Publishing Publishes books and educational resources 7.3 7.5 -0.2 4.6% 4.6% 0.1% 14 Advanced Medical Solutions Manufactures surgical adhesives, sutures and dressings 7.2 6.5 0.7 4.3% 2.0% 2.3% 15 Auto Trader Online marketplace for motor vehicles 7.1 7.0 0.1 4.3% 4.3% 16 Cohort Manufactures/supplies defence tech, training, consultancy 7.1 8.0 -0.9 4.2% 1.7% 2.5% 17 Volution Manufacturer of ventilation products 7.1 8.5 -1.4 4.2% 4.2% 18 Focusrite Designs recording equipment, synthesisers and sound systems 7.0 6.0 1.0 4.0% 2.2% 1.8% 19 Macfarlane Distributes and manufactures protective packaging 7.0 6.0 1.0 4.0% 2.6% 1.4% 20 Cake Box Cake shop franchise and sweet manufacturer 6.9 7.0 -0.1 3.8% 3.8% 21 YouGov Surveys public opinion and conducts market research online 6.9 6.0 0.9 3.8% 3.8% 22 Judges Scientific Manufactures scientific instruments 6.8 7.0 -0.2 3.6% 3.6% 23 Games Workshop Designs, makes and distributes Warhammer. Licences IP 6.8 8.5 -1.7 3.5% 6.3% -2.8% 24 Keystone Law Operates a network of self-employed lawyers 6.8 7.5 -0.7 3.5% 3.5% 25 Goodwin Casts and machines steel and processes minerals for niche markets 6.7 8.5 -1.8 3.4% 5.9% -2.5% 26 Anpario Manufactures natural animal feed additives 6.6 7.0 -0.4 3.2% 2.8% 0.3% 27 4Imprint Customises and distributes promotional goods 6.5 8.0 -1.5 2.9% 2.2% 0.7% 28 Renishaw Makes tools and systems for manufacturers 6.1 6.5 -0.4 2.5% 3.9% -1.4% 29 Quartix Supplies vehicle tracking systems to small fleets 5.8 7.5 -1.7 2.5% 2.1% 0.4% 30 Tristel Manfactures disinfectant for medical instruments and hospital surfaces 5.2 7.0 -1.8 2.5% 2.5% Click on a share's score to see a breakdown (scores may have changed due to movements in share price). Key: qual is the share’s score out of 9 for the three quality factors (capabilities, risks, and strategy), price is the price score from -3 to +1, ih% is the suggested ideal holding size as a percentage of the total value of a diversified portfolio, ss% is the actual size of Share Sleuth’s holding, and ih%-% is the difference between ideal and actual sizes. Share Sleuth performance At the close on 3 December, Share Sleuth was worth £206,681, 589% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009. The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth £104,327, an increase of 248%.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. After dividends paid during the month from Anpario (LSE:ANP), Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY), Thorpe (F W) (LSE:TFW), Games Workshop, Goodwin, and Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN), Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £7,187. The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is £5,167. Share Sleuth, 03 Dec 2025 Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash (3% of portfolio) 7,187 Current holdings (24 shares) 199,493 Total, and performance since 9 September 2009 30,000 206,681 589 Benchmark: FTSE All-Share index tracker (acc) 30,000 104,327 248 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) AMS Advanced Medical Solutions 1,965 4,503 4,077 -9 ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 5,867 45 BMY Bloomsbury 1,882 8,354 9,410 13 BNZL Bunzl 417 9,798 8,974 -8 BOWL Hollywood Bowl 1,972 4,971 5,462 10 CHH Churchill China 1,495 17,228 5,307 -69 CHRT Cohort 326 1,118 3,495 212 FAN Volution 830 5,151 5,121 -1 FOUR 4Imprint 116 2,251 4,460 98 GAW Games Workshop 66 4,116 13,094 218 GDWN Goodwin 58 1,403 12,180 768 HWDN Howden Joinery 1,476 10,371 12,066 16 JET2 Jet2 822 5,211 10,965 110 LTHM James Latham 1,150 14,437 11,903 -18 MACF Macfarlane 7,689 10,011 5,382 -46 OXIG Oxford Instruments 505 10,044 10,302 3 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 7,212 44 QTX Quartix 1,618 3,988 4,401 10 RNWH Renew Holdings 1,310 9,804 11,882 21 RSW Renishaw 234 6,227 8,132 31 SCT Softcat 675 9,995 9,720 -3 SOLI Solid State 5,009 6,033 7,764 29 TFW Thorpe (F W) 6,153 14,861 17,721 19 TUNE Focusrite 2,020 14,128 4,596 -67 Notes

Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate

Cash earns no interest

Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance

Objective: To beat the index tracking fund handsomely over five year periods

Source: ShareScope. Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Richard owns all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio except Volution (a situation he will probably remedy after the week-long gap he must leave between writing about a share and trading it). For more on the Share Sleuth portfolio, please see Richard’s explainer. Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

