Latest press releases

ii responds to Bank of England Financial Stability Report

Tues, 17th December 2019 - 17:05

Action taken to address potential liquidity mismatches when open-ended funds invest in illiquid assets.

ii comment on M&G Property Portfolio fund suspension

Thurs, 5th December 2019 - 09:43

Not for the first time, investors are locked into property funds, risking contagion across the sector.

Will investors understand fund industry's new ethical language?

Mon, 18th November 2019 - 13:41

New industry-wide definitions have been designed to clarify the complexities of sustainable and responsible investment.

ii blog: Greenwashing, ethical investing and conflict

Weds, 6th November 2019 - 16:07

These three large fund houses continue to dominate as demand showed no signs of waning last month, but what else are investors buying? Find out here.

Most-bought funds and investment trusts in October 2019

Weds, 6th November 2019 - 10:10

How interactive investor's SIPP millionaires invest

Tues, 5th November 2019 - 09:31

Ever wondered how and where SIPP millionaires invest to keep their money growing? We reveal their favourite investments and how to build a decent nest egg.

Junior ISAs turn 8 – investment trusts are powering largest portfolios

Tues, 29th October 2019 - 17:03

Junior ISAs turn eight years old on 1 November 2019, and parents who split the maximum annual contribution over 12 months every year since then would have squirreled away £31,552 per child, tax free.

Interactive Investor agrees to sell Alliance Trust Savings’ advised and partnership businesses to Embark Group

Mon, 28th October 2019 - 15:15

The agreement in principle to sell the advised and partnership businesses of Alliance Trust Savings to Embark Group 'is a good result for all concerned'.

New hope for Patient Capital investors

Thurs, 24th October 2019 - 13:29

A new manager at Woodford Patient Capital brings hope to investors, says our head of personal finance.

ii Comment: Boris Johnson Strikes Brexit Deal

Thurs, 17th October 2019 - 11:53

With the clock ticking, UK and EU negotiators have agreed a Brexit deal, and UK stocks are flying.

Dividend health check: High-yield stocks and problem funds

Thurs, 17th October 2019 - 08:59

Our experts discuss health checks to assess company dividends and also how spot a walking wounded funds.

Neil Woodford sacked, but investor cash remains trapped

Tues, 15th October 2019 - 10:49

Stuck in his flagship fund since June, Woodford's exit provides little near-term relief for investors.

Most-popular US stocks and earnings outlook

Mon, 14th October 2019 - 16:20

With US results season underway and gathering speed, here are the stocks you've been buying.

Queen has great news for pension savers, but could do more

Mon, 14th October 2019 - 15:47

Pensions starred in the Queen's speech, but our head of investments argues politicians must go further.

The interactive investor Great British Retirement Survey 2019

Weds, 9th October 2019 - 09:59

interactive investor, the UK's second largest investment platform, has published the interactive investor Great British Retirement Survey, a comprehensive study exploring the attitudes and experiences of 10,000 Brits approaching or in retirement.

New Brexit poll: what investors really fear

Weds, 2nd October 2019 - 16:30

A flash poll by interactive investor, the UK's second largest investment platform, reveals a split in investors’ sentiment.

ii launches UK's first rated list of ethical funds

Mon, 30th September 2019 - 11:10

ACE 30 is interactive investor's new rated list of ethical funds for retail investors wanting to better align their investments with their personal values.

Celebrating 40 years of Money Observer

Thurs, 26th September 2019 - 15:51

Money Observer, the respected financial publication owned by interactive investor, the UK’s second largest investment platform, turns 40 in October.

Proof that ethical funds often outperform their peers

Weds, 24th September 2019 - 12:15

For investors demanding evidence that ethical investing does not sacrifice returns, check this data.

interactive investor comments on Hargreaves Lansdown scrapping exit fees

Thurs, 19th September 2019 - 11:10

interactive investor today welcomes the news that Hargreaves Lansdown is to scrap exit fees.

interactive investor launches 'ethical investments long list'

Tues, 10th September 2019 - 11:44

This rigorously researched long list of ethical options for investors sends jargon to the recycle bin.

Brexit poll reveals fall in investor confidence over no-deal fears

Thurs, 22nd August 2019 - 11:35

A flash poll by interactive investor, shows the prospect of a no-deal Brexit has knocked investor sentiment as the October 31 deadline for leaving the EU edges closer.

Interactive Investor completes Alliance Trust Savings acquisition

Mon, 1st July 2019 - 07:00

We are delighted to now be able to welcome our ATS customers to our services and broad range of products, all with the simplicity of subscription-based flat-fee pricing.

Bitcoin: Is it starting to feel like 2017 all over again?

Mon, 24th June 2019 - 15:23

Our own cryptocurrency analyst discusses what's behind the new bull run and what's to come.

Interactive Investor hires Keith Bowman as equity analyst

Tues, 28th May 2019 - 12:12

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Bowman as Equity Analyst.

Home or away? interactive investor comment as us earnings season kicks off ahead of expectations

Weds, 24th April 2019 - 11:37

An estimated 40% of the Dow Jones Industrial Average are expected to report this week, while in terms of the wider S&P 500, we are already around 20% through.

Independent press coverage of interactive investor's new pricing

Weds, 17th April 2019 - 15:13

Don't just take it from us: several independent national news outlets have written about our new pricing and we recommend that you read the coverage.

Early bird ISA investors catch an extra £33,000

Weds, 10th April 2019 - 10:49

Investing your ISA allowance at the start of the tax year has significant benefits. Here's the proof.

Interactive Investor adopts Netflix-like monthly flat fee pricing model

Mon, 8th April 2019 - 09:44

Interactive Investor Limited, the leading flat-fee investment platform, is to replace its quarterly fee with a flat monthly fee, enabling customers to choose a more tailored approach that suits their needs.

ii Completes the Disposal of Internaxx Bank SA to Swissquote Group

Fri, 22nd March 2019 - 12:23

Interactive Investor Limited, the UK's second largest D2C investment platform, is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its Luxembourg subsidiary, Internaxx Bank SA ("Internaxx") to Swissquote Group. Regulatory approval from CSSF and the ECB was received on 6 March, and all the conditions have now been satisfied.

Interactive investor launches Super 60

Mon, 7th January 2019 - 11:41

interactive investor, one of the UK’s leading digital investment platforms, has launched Super 60; a rigorously selected range of investment funds, investment trusts and exchange traded funds identified by interactive investor’s expert Investment Committee.

Interactive investor wins award for mobile sharedealing

Fri, 16th November 2018 - 15:17

We're delighted to announce that interactive investor has won the award for best Mobile Sharedealing at the Investment and Wealth Management Awards 2018.

Double win for interactive investor at the Shares Awards 2018

Fri, 9th November 2018 - 10:00

We're delighted to announce that interactive investor has been named Best Execution-only Broker and Best International Share-dealing Service at the Shares Awards 2018.

interactive investor scraps exit fees

Tues, 6th November 2018 - 09:58

interactive investor is pleased to announce it will no longer charge exit fees, with immediate effect. In addition, from now until 31 December 2018, ii will help all customers, new and existing, with exit costs incurred in transferring to ii.

Interactive Investor agrees to buy Alliance Trust Savings from Alliance Trust PLC

Mon, 22nd October 2018 – 07:00

Interactive Investor is pleased to announce that it has agreed to buy Alliance Trust Savings from Alliance Trust PLC.